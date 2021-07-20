Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Tops $0.0282

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.96 million and approximately $342,441.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,637,291 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

