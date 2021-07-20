Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.29.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $218.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,503. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $134.72 and a one year high of $225.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

