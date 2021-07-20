Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

NYSE MWA opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 11.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

