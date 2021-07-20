Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.
MTL traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.48. The company had a trading volume of 132,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
