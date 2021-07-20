Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.18.

MTL traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.48. The company had a trading volume of 132,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,318. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.91.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8600001 EPS for the current year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

