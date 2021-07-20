Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Short Interest Up 26.1% in June

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 12,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

MUR stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. 2,786,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.20. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

