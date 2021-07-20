Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 16.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MYOV opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.87. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MYOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,194,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,893,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after buying an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,191,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

