Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nano-X Imaging stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.85. 8,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,863. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $94.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NNOX. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

