Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank cut its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 205,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq stock opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $181.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

