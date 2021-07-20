National Bank Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$149.18 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.03.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.46. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$12.61.

In related news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant acquired 33,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

