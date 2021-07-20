National Bank Financial Cuts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$13.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of AGI opened at $7.70 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $92,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

