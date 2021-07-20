National Bank Financial Raises K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Price Target to C$12.25

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

KNT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of KNT stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.33. 1,570,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 37.57. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

