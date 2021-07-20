National Bank Financial Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGC. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

KGC stock opened at $6.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 46.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,736,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 49,501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after buying an additional 1,068,282 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

