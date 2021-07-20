National Bankshares Increases Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$14.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

HBM opened at C$7.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.16 and a 52 week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0741689 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

