National Bankshares Lowers Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.10.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.95 and a 52 week high of C$6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,253,648.18. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

