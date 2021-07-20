National Bankshares Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$9.25

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.40.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.90 and a 12-month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 32,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.24, for a total transaction of C$204,054.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,610,831 shares in the company, valued at C$10,051,585.44. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 42,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.43, for a total transaction of C$272,001.86. Insiders sold 89,641 shares of company stock worth $558,468 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.