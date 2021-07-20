National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,303. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

