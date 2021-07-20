nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $1,316,800.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 578,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -120.25. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,680 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,557,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,101,000 after buying an additional 255,885 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth about $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 131.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 720,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.16.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.