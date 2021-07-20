Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Mitchell Demeter Buys 47,500 Shares

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Mitchell Demeter bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,052.40.

NDA stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

