Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Mitchell Demeter Buys 47,500 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Mitchell Demeter bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,052.40.

NDA stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,035. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.25 and a 12-month high of C$2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Neptune Digital Assets and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. stakes various digital currencies and invests in blockchain technologies in Canada. It invests in Bitcoin mining, tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

