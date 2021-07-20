Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $1.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.30). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 284.96% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. Equities analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

