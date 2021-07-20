Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has $1.10 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neptune Wellness Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.