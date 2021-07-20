Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.
NBO stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $13.60.
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.