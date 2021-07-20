New Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.03.

NGD stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 57.0% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 90.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

