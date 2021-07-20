New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 756,581 shares during the quarter. Bellerophon Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 2.66% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bellerophon Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BLPH shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,694. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $13.87.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.