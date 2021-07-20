Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NMRK opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmark Group by 128.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,905 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

