Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.50 target price on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Nexa Resources from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE NEXA opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.78 and a 52 week high of C$14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

