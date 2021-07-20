Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Price Target Lowered to C$15.50 at National Bankshares

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NEXA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Nexa Resources in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Nexa Resources to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at C$9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.05. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.92.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

