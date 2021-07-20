NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Shares Up 25.5%

NH Hotel Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) shot up 25.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 4,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.75.

NH Hotel Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHHEF)

NH Hotel Group, SA operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Hotel. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 361 hotels and 55,371 rooms. It is also involved in the real estate, investment, procurement platform, and financing businesses; and provision of catering, management, corporate, call center, and other services.

