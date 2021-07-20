NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241,856 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $563,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.73. The stock had a trading volume of 199,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $252.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,730 shares of company stock valued at $79,508,573 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.39.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

