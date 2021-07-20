Noku Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Noku has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $2,824.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00046252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00012336 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.00737507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Noku

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.