Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $289,000 Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 15,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Baozun alerts:

BZUN stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.