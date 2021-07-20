Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Prospector Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

