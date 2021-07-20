Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of BCLS Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLSA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCLS Acquisition stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

