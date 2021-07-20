Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,032 Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Legato Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Legato Merger alerts:

Shares of LEGO opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.