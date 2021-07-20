Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 37,100 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 94,880 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 206,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

