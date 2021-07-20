Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKICU opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

