Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 28.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $40.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

