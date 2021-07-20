Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Merger III by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period.

Get Forum Merger III alerts:

Shares of FIIIU opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Forum Merger III Co. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

Forum Merger III Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger III Co. (OTCMKTS:FIIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.