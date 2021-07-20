Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.41 million, a PE ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

