Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,549 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PMVP. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,135 shares of company stock worth $9,887,453. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -14.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

