Northern Trust Corp Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Berry worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Berry by 15.5% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berry by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Berry by 1,373.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 165,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,958 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

BRY stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Berry Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

