Northern Trust Corp Purchases 27,216 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKTS opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

