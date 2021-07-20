Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,716,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,037 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock worth $143,918 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $380.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.11.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

