Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 3.4% After Insider Selling

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $198.10 and last traded at $203.36. 258,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,728,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.51.

Specifically, Director Rachel K. King acquired 700 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,439 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.