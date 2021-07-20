Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 66,011 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of AptarGroup worth $34,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 190,735 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

