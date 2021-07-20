Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $33,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 594.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,669,000 after buying an additional 1,285,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 32.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 95,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,221 shares of company stock worth $5,550,211. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

