Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.25 Million Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $35,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

