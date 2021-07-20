Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 237.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

NYSE:TPR opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

