Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $358,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 37,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NKG stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $14.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

