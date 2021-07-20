Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter worth $199,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. 208,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,182. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

