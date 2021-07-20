NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Josiah Hornblower Sells 27,012 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 27,012 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $791,991.84.
Shares of NVEE stock opened at $92.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $153.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.27 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.
NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
About NV5 Global
NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.