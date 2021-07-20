NVE (NVEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Get NVE alerts:

NVEC stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. NVE has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered NVE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.